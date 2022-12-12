Woman sought on murder charge

EUREKA – The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is wanted on attempted murder charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gabrielle L. Sturdivant, 21, whose last known address is in Springfield. She is known to travel between Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield. The WCSO did not provide a description of Sturdivant, but in a provided photo, she appears to be a Black woman with light skin, brown, blonde curly hair and brown eyes. She looks to be in her early 20s.