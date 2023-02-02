BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison on a charge related to a 2020 altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in his head. Shauntia J. Damm, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery that caused great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony, this past week in McLean County Court. According to authorities, she was involved in a home invasion incident on Oct. 18, 2020, in Normal. Police were called to the 700 block of Kathleen Drive for reports of a victim with a stab wound.

According to court documents, police found a man in the fetal position against a wall in the kitchen with “what appeared to be a wooden chair leg lodged into his head.” Law enforcement had indicated the victim with the head wound received a telephone call around five minutes before the suspects entered. He took out a knife, but then one of the men flipped the kitchen table into him, which pushed him up against the wall in the kitchen. One of the male suspects then broke a chair and began to batter the victim with its leg, according to court documents, which resulted in the victim having one of the bolts from the chair leg lodged into his head. The second victim attempted to intervene, but Damm struck him with a bat with nails sticking out of it. As a result, she was also charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon (Class X felony), aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (Class 3 felony) and mob action (Class 4 felony). Upon her plea, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Damm was sentenced to four and half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and one year of mandatory supervised release with credit for 136 days. She is also required to pay $1,060.91 in restitution fees to the victim.

The two other men involved in the incident were also charged and sentenced to prison. Loren M. Jepsen, 35, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, a Class X felony, and was sentenced March 29 to eight years in prison. Richard B. Fleming, 44, of Normal, pleaded guilty to one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced in July ‘21 to four years with the IDOC.