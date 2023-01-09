Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder

EUREKA – A 21-year-old Springfield woman has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery charges stemming from an incident at Kappa Men's Club last month. Gabrielle Sturdivant pleaded not guilty to those charges during a Thursday preliminary hearing

According to a news release from the Woodford County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Kappa Men's Club at 4:21 a.m. Dec. 4 after receiving a call about a hit-and-run in the parking lot. When they arrived, deputies discovered an unresponsive female in the parking lot and she was transported to a Bloomington hospital.

An investigation determined that there had been a dispute between Sturdivant and the victim, who both worked at the club. Although the two women had been removed from the club, the fight escalated in the parking lot, according to police. When Sturdivant got into her vehicle, she continued the verbal altercation before striking the victim with her car and driving away. She was apprehended near Springfield on Dec. 16.

Sturdivant will be in court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 15. Her trial is expected to begin Feb. 27.