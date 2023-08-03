The following are activities planned over the next six days at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Washburn: LEGO Club, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Roanoke: LEGO Club from 10 a.m. to noon

Monday

Benson: story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: story time from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. & Bookies, 6 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m.; story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Germantown Hills: Book Buzz Club, 1 to 2 p.m.

Spring Bay: The Papercrafter’s Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. (reservation required)

Wednesday

Germantown Hills: knit & stitch, 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required)

Washburn: art from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (reservation required)

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.