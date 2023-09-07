The following are activities planned over the next six days related to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. and story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.

Spring Bay: Bookie Club, 6 to 7 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

Germantown Hills: Peoria Poetry Club, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (reservation required)

Monday

Benson: story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: story time, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Germantown Hills: Joyce Heiple as part of Local Author Series from 5 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms, 9 to 10 a.m.; story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and LEGO Club, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Germantown Hills: Book Buzz Club from 1 to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.