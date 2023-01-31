Welcome to the 861

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois residents with a 309 area code may have recently received a text alert about the addition of a new 861 area code for the region.

Although this change, which will go into effect next month, is not expected to change the rates and services of a customer’s phone plan, service providers are encouraging residents to take specific precautions if he/she requires new services or wants to add a new phone line after the new area code is rolled out.

The 861 area code goes into effect on Feb. 24. When that happens, customers who plan to seek a new number could be assigned an 861 area code. According to Illinois Commerce Commission spokesperson Victoria Crawford, the new area code will be in effect for all service providers in the 309 area code. Because the new area code functions in the same geographic boundaries of the existing area code, local calls must be made with the full, 10-digit number.

However, Crawford added that it may not be an immediate change for some customers.

“After Feb. 24, if someone is seeking new phone service or an additional line, they may be assigned an 861 area code but only after all other 309 10-digit combinations have been exhausted and it is most likely not going to happen immediately,” she commented.

This will affect a large portion of northwestern and north Central Illinois and includes those in Fulton, Henry, Knox, McDonough, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

See full article on Feb. 2 Woodford County Journal newsstands