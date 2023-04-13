After a half-century, Eldon Voorhees will retire from District 140. He spent most of it as a custodian at Eureka Middle School. To honor him, an open house will take place May 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school library. Refreshments will be served. If anyone is unable to attend, but would like to send him a congratulatory card, it can be dropped off or mailed to EMS, Attention Eldon’s 50th Celebration, 2005 S. Main St., Eureka, 61530.