After a half-century, Eldon Voorhees will retire from District 140. He spent most of it as a custodian at Eureka Middle School. To honor him, an open house will take place May 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school library. Refreshments will be served. If anyone is unable to attend, but would like to send him a congratulatory card, it can be dropped off or mailed to EMS, Attention Eldon’s 50th Celebration, 2005 S. Main St., Eureka, 61530.
For more information on the open house, contact EMS Principal Kelly Nichols, (309) 467-3771 or e-mail kelly.nichols@district140.org.