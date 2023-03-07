EUREKA - They arrive at all hours of the day and night. They sit, stand or even kneel before the wall to ponder the more than 58,000 names listed. They come to remember. They come to heal.

This summer, The Wall That Heals will stop in town. The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be at Maple Lawn Homes from July 12 to 16. Volunteers are needed to ensure visitors will have a positive and memorable experience.

“Eureka is the only city in the state of Illinois that The Wall will visit this year,” said Mary Hinrichsen, who is the president of the local American Legion Post No. 466 Auxiliary, which will serve as host for the exhibit. “There were only about 30 openings for The Wall during 2023 and more than 150 applicants, but Eureka was fortunate enough to secure a stop."

The Wall is scheduled to be set up by 2 p.m. on July 12. Then, a grand opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. the next day with a guest speaker and, hopefully, special music and a flyover.

