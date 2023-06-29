EUREKA – The United Methodist Church will host Vacation Bible School from Aug. 1 to 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. The theme is, “Babylon- Daniel Courage in Captivity.” All ages are welcome. Any youth interested can sign up by contacting the church (309) 467-3026 or at www.vbspro.events/p/events/f2ecc2.
VBS to take place at the UMC
