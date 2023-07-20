EUREKA – The United Methodist Church will host Vacation Bible School that starts Tuesday and runs through Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. The theme is, “Babylon- Daniel Courage in Captivity.” All ages are welcome. Any youth interested can sign up by contacting the church (309) 467-3026 or at www.vbspro.events/p/events/f2ecc2.
VBS to take place at the UMC
Related to this story
Most Popular
EUREKA — A 3-year-old Washington girl drowned in a Eureka pond last week, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.
John and Jamie Spencer plan to open Opie's 116, a restaurant and bar, on Monday.
This past week at the AC Home started off July 10 with men’s coffee hour; Liane Smith played the baby grand piano, bingo and a few rounds of r…
EUREKA – According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Office, a three-year-old Washington girl drowned in a pond this past week. Eureka-Goodfield …
EL PASO – The town will sponsor a National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at South Pointe Park, which is located at 523 S. Sycamore S…