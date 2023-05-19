EL PASO – A handgun was found in a student's vehicle Wednesday at El Paso-Gridley High School. According to an e-mail the next day from El Paso Police Chief Joseph Montemurro, school administrators received information that a student had a gun in his vehicle on the property. The information was relayed to the school resource officer, who was on scene, and the student was pulled out of class. The vehicle was searched and an unloaded handgun was found in its carrying case.

"Police were called and upon an investigation an unloaded handgun was found," said EP-G Principal Adam Hermann. "All students and staff (were) safe and were not in danger as a result of information provided to the school administration."

Montemurro added that no one was in danger and no threats were made. He indicated no ammunition was found in the vehicle, on the student or in his locker. The handgun is legally owned by a family member. Monetemurro also added it only took seven minutes from the time administrators received the information to when the gun was confiscated by the resource officer. He added the student, who is under the age of 18, and the parents have been cooperative. According to Montemurro, the student has been removed from school and officials continue to gather information for what led the student to have the gun in his vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been. The handgun is being held in evidence at the El Paso Police Department.