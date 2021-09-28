 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Uncle Bob's celebrates four-plus decades

  • Updated
A SWEET AND DELICIOUS PRODUCT

COMING BACK FOR MORE - The Bally men from left to right, Ben. Bob and Ian have been dishing out ice cream for over 40 years (Photo provided).

EUREKA - Customers have been calling for weeks. They’re in search of Uncle Bob’s pumpkin pie ice cream, one of their top sellers in the early part of the fall.

“People go crazy for it,” said Bob Bally, owner and president of the popular brand. “They will leave us alone!”

It’s a good problem for a little hometown company to have and it’s one that Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream has increasingly experienced during the pandemic.

Some 41 years ago, Bally realized he’d found something special in the homemade ice cream that was churned out by the Amish and provided to customers at the Mennonite Relief Sale.

See full article on Sept. 30 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News