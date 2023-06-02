EUREKA – The United Methodist Church, located at 208 Callender St., will host Daryl Mosely for a concert this Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. Mosely, a resident of Waverly, Tenn., is a three-time Songwriter of the Year and veteran of the Grand Ole Opry who is known for several hit Gospel songs that include “(Ask The Blind Man) He Saw It All.” Eight of his songs have reached number one. The concert is free of charge and the church will partake in a free-will for Mosely.