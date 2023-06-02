EUREKA – The United Methodist Church, located at 208 Callender St., will host Daryl Mosely for a concert this Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. Mosely, a resident of Waverly, Tenn., is a three-time Songwriter of the Year and veteran of the Grand Ole Opry who is known for several hit Gospel songs that include “(Ask The Blind Man) He Saw It All.” Eight of his songs have reached number one. The concert is free of charge and the church will partake in a free-will for Mosely.
UMC to sponsor concert
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dan and Mary Jane (Stephens) Steffen of El Paso will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary later this month. They were married June 30, 196…
This week at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka residents and staff eased into a week of games, snacks, music and more. Monday included a …
Here's the Meals on Wheels menu through the end of the month. The organization delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
rolls for Roanoke-Benson High School students for the recently completed second semester. The high honor roll (straight As) is first followed …
In this week's Cooking from Home, onion pork chops and peanut butter chocolate cereal bars.