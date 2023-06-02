EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension Office will host its monthly diabetes clinic on June 15 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, located at 208 N. Callender St. It will center beyond the basis of diabetes. The clinic is informal, but the programs are specifically designed for those with diabetes. The program is free and registration is not required.
U of I Extension to sponsor clinic
