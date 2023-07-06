EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension will sponsor a seminar on cooking. It is scheduled for July 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the public library, which is located at 202 S. Main St. The seminar will deal with how to prepare meals, cook easier and healthier, keep any remaining food on hand, as well as use for cabinets, refrigerators and pantries. It is free of charge. To register, contact the library, (309) 467-2922.
U of I Extension to cover cooking
