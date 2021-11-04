 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Two to vie for circuit judge seat

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge and top prosecutor announced Tuesday each will seek the 11th Judicial Circuit seat. This came shortly after Judge Paul Lawrence announced his retirement at the end of the year. Associate Judge Amy McFarland and State's Attorney Don Knapp are the first two candidates to announce they are in the running for the position. Each will run as a Republican.

 “My vision is to elevate the professionalism of the family law division and the courts in general so that the parties that appear before me know that their matter is treated with dignity and professionalism,” said McFarland in a statement.

Knapp could not be reached for comment.

McFarland has been the presiding judge of the McLean Co. Family Division court since 2018, two years after she was appointed as an associate judge.

 “Her campaign will emphasize her experience as an associate judge,” a press release said.

McFarland entered the judicial system in 2000 as a lawyer and had worked with Bloomington Legal Services. Recently, she has served on the Illinois Supreme Court’s Court Operations During COVID Task Force. She is a 1996 graduate of Illinois State University, Normal, and obtained her law degree in 1999 from the University of Denver (Colo.).

Knapp, who will officially announce his candidacy at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Union Park, has been State's Attorney since 2018 when the McLean Co. Board appointed him via a recommendation from chair John McIntyre. Knapp was an assistant county administrator for about a year before taking his current post. Prior to his time in the administration office, Knapp served as McLean’s first assistant State's Attorney for the civil division.

His background includes 12 years as an appellate law clerk for the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa and Peoria, where he analyzed appeals and drafted opinions on civil and criminal cases. He also worked six years with State Farm’s special investigative unit.

Besides McLean, the 11th Judicial Circuit also covers Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford Counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FBI shows up in county seat

FBI shows up in county seat

EUREKA - It is not publicly known why Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents visited a local medical practice earlier this week.

More COVID cases

More COVID cases

EUREKA - According to the latest figures, Woodford County has a total of 63 additional COVID cases. That brings the total to 5,854. Of those, …

Roanoke receives federal dollars

Roanoke receives federal dollars

ROANOKE - A total of $135,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been received and another $135,000 is in store for 2022. T…

Lee joins forces with Mudd

Lee joins forces with Mudd

DAVENPORT, IOWA – Lee Enterprises Inc. has entered into a partnership with Mudd Advertising, which is an automotive agency based in Cedar Fall…

Police patrol pays off in Roanoke

Police patrol pays off in Roanoke

ROANOKE - Stepped up police patrols on the south side resulted in more traffic stops and written citations by the Woodford County Sheriff’s De…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News