Two resign from county board

  • Updated
EUREKA - The Woodford County Board will need to replace two members. Barry Logan recently submitted his resignation after 10 years due to an increase in time constraints related to his job as well as his personal life. He was vice president of the board, a title now held by Richard Hill. Jason Spence's resignation is effective Dec. 1, as he plans to move outside of the county. He served on the board since 2018. Both have one year left on their current terms.

The Republican Central Committee will meet and recommend candidates to finish each term. Chair John Krug will then bring the names of nominated candidates to the board for final approval.

See full article on Nov. 25 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

