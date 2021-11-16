 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Two decades of collecting result in 150 bears for Roanoke family

  • Updated
IN THE CONFINES

COZY SCENE - Dan and Jayme Magnuson, pictured with their sons, Brock and Reese, are pictured with a few of the family's bear collection (Photo provided).

ROANOKE - If you’re ever at a gallery or a shop and spot a wood-carved bear named “Everest,” buy him. It’s the elusive ursine fellow that Jayme Magnuson once spotted as part of a Lake Geneva store’s decor and would love to add to her family’s bear collection. 

Jayme and her husband, Dan, own approximately 150 bears, which include figurines and bear-shaped items that range from ceramic canisters to tables to Christmas ornaments. The bear figurines are either carved-wood or resin-cast designs by Jeff Fleming’s Bear Country Studio and Gallery in Kalispell, Mont., and are part of the Big Sky Bears and Bearfoots collectibles lines.  

The couple was introduced to Fleming’s designs in 2001 when they visited a rustic home décor store in Minneapolis, Minn., “and I immediately fell in love with the collection, as each bear is whimsical and unique and has its own personality,” Jayme Magnuson said. “We have always talked about wanting to someday have a log home in the woods and how perfect these would fit that décor.” 

See full article on Nov. 18 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Duo tied to burglary ring

Duo tied to burglary ring

LE ROY – On Friday afternoon, the LeRoy Police Department announced two Normal residents have been on burglary and ammunition charges. Accordi…

Two to vie for circuit judge seat

Two to vie for circuit judge seat

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge and top prosecutor announced Tuesday each will seek the 11th Judicial Circuit seat. This came shortly afte…

EC student picks up honor

EC student picks up honor

Chloe Overstreet has been selected as a student laureate in the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, which recognizes the top college students in the …

FBI shows up in county seat

FBI shows up in county seat

EUREKA - It is not publicly known why Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents visited a local medical practice earlier this week.

Roanoke receives federal dollars

Roanoke receives federal dollars

ROANOKE - A total of $135,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been received and another $135,000 is in store for 2022. T…

More COVID cases

More COVID cases

EUREKA - According to the latest figures, Woodford County has a total of 63 additional COVID cases. That brings the total to 5,854. Of those, …

More COVID cases in the county

More COVID cases in the county

EUREKA - According to the latest figures from the health department, there are 117 new COVID cases. That brings the Woodford County total to 6,141.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News