Two decades of collecting result in 150 bears for Roanoke family

ROANOKE - If you’re ever at a gallery or a shop and spot a wood-carved bear named “Everest,” buy him. It’s the elusive ursine fellow that Jayme Magnuson once spotted as part of a Lake Geneva store’s decor and would love to add to her family’s bear collection.

Jayme and her husband, Dan, own approximately 150 bears, which include figurines and bear-shaped items that range from ceramic canisters to tables to Christmas ornaments. The bear figurines are either carved-wood or resin-cast designs by Jeff Fleming’s Bear Country Studio and Gallery in Kalispell, Mont., and are part of the Big Sky Bears and Bearfoots collectibles lines.

The couple was introduced to Fleming’s designs in 2001 when they visited a rustic home décor store in Minneapolis, Minn., “and I immediately fell in love with the collection, as each bear is whimsical and unique and has its own personality,” Jayme Magnuson said. “We have always talked about wanting to someday have a log home in the woods and how perfect these would fit that décor.”

See full article on Nov. 18 Woodford County Journal newsstands

