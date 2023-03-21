EUREKA - Several veterans buried at Olio Township Cemetery are receiving more recognition, while dogs and their owners are being kept cooler due to two local Boy Scouts. Brothers Christian and Samuel Coartney completed service projects that propelled them to the rank of Eagle in December, the highest honor a Scout can achieve.

As part of his "Olio Veterans Project," Samuel erected plaques at the gravesites of five veterans. He researched each one and wrote a brief description of each's life and military service.

"I was given this idea through a Memorial Day speech by (Olio Township Cemetery Superintendent) Jan Holliger," he said. "After her talk, my mom and people with her came to a similar conclusion: they wanted a physical way to learn more about the veterans. So, I hatched a plan to create plaques to make information more available."

Christian's project was planting five trees around the dog park at Eureka Lake.

"The trees add to the aesthetic value of the surrounding area as well as provide shade for the dogs," he said. "I wanted my project to leave a lasting impact on my community ... and trees are a perfect way to do that."

He chose redbuds, honey locusts and a tulip poplar, "because they are the ideal size for the area and will provide shade as they grow and are less-common native species."

The twins, who will graduate from high school in the spring, plan to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla in the fall.

