Trinity Stone expands to accommodate outdoor living trends

GOODFIELD – Home design experts agree: Whether it’s a staycation, working from home, gardening, or cooking and dining al fresco, the desire to create outdoor living spaces continues to grow.

Locally, Brad Leman, owner of Trinity Stone, agrees.

“Many people are expanding their living spaces to the outdoors,” Leman said. "Patios, grills and outdoor lighting especially have become very popular.”

So popular, in fact, that Trinity Stone saw a need to expand.

“We found that more space was needed to meet the needs of customers, which include both contractors and retail customers needing building stone and landscape stone and supplies, as well as outdoor lighting options and outdoor kitchen options," noted Leman.

So, the business that was located at 225 N. Eureka St. (Illinois Route 117) for 20 years moved into its newly built structure at 227 N. Eureka St., just across the parking lot in May. The building sits on about five and a half half acres along with a large showroom with many samples for customers to choose from.

