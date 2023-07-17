EUREKA – According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Office, a three-year-old Washington girl drowned in a pond this past week. Eureka-Goodfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called just before 5 p.m. on July 11 to 1905 East View Circle in regards to a little girl who was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse. The girl was identified as Essence Toft, who was transported to OSF St. Francis Healthcare Medical Center in Peoria and was pronounced brain dead at 10:35 p.m. Thursday evening. An autopsy was to be performed after organ donations. It is unknown how long the girl was in the water before she was discovered. No foul play is suspected.