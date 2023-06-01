The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m., story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & instrument petting zoo from 3 to 4 p.m.

Spring Bay: story time, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. & free popcorn from 4 to 6 p.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: purr-fect plushies palooza from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

Germantown Hills: Peoria Poetry Club, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (reservation required)

Monday

Benson: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: magic with Joel Schumacher, 2 to 3 p.m. & Garden Club from 6 to 7 p.m. (reservation required)

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms, 9 to 10 a.m., story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. & LEGO Club, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Germantown Hills: Book Buzz Book Club from 1 to 2 p.m.

Spring Bay: scrapbooker’s workshop, 3 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Washburn: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: knit & stitch, 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required) & be a sphero hero from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

