The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:
Today
Washburn: LEGO Club, 4 to 6 p.m.
Saturday
Roanoke: LEGO Club from 10 a.m. to noon
Monday
Benson: story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Spring Bay: story time from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. & Bookies, 6 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Metamora: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m.; story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Germantown Hills: Book Buzz Club, 1 to 2 p.m.
Spring Bay: The Papercrafter’s Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. (reservation required)
Wednesday
Germantown Hills: knit & stitch, 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required)
Washburn: art from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (reservation required)
For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.