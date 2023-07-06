The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m.; story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & Find Your Voice/The Beads of Secrecy from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Spring Bay: story time, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. & free popcorn from 4 to 6 p.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. & Language of Flowers from 1 to 2 p.m.

Monday

Benson: story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: Touch a Truck, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m.; story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Germantown Hills: TAB, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Washburn: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: knit & stitch, 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required)

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.