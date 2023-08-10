The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:
Today
Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. & story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.
Friday
Roanoke: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Spring Bay: Papercrafter’s Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. (reservation required)
Metamora: LEGO Club, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Washburn: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Germantown Hills: knit & stitch, 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required)
For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.