The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. & story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: story time from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time from 9 to 11 a.m.; Carle Wellness Mobile, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. & Croakin’ Plushie Palooza from noon to 1 p.m.

Saturday

Germantown Hills: Movie Sing-a-Long: Encanto, noon to 2 p.m.

Monday

Benson: story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms, 9 to 10 a.m.; story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Spring Bay: Papercrafter’s Workshop from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Washburn: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: knit & stitch from 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required)

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.