The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. & story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & popcorn event from 4 to 6 p.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Monday

Germantown Hills: Moms for America Book Group discussion, 10 to 11 a.m. (reservation required), summer home energy efficiency from 11 a.m. to noon & create with cricut class, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Benson: story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: library greenhouse from 4 to 5 p.m.

Roanoke: Medicare 101, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (reservation required)

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m., story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Germantown Hills: Book Buzz Club, 1 to 2 p.m. & teen advisory from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Spring Bay: Scrapbooker’s workshop, 3 to 5 p.m. (reservation required)

Wednesday

Metamora: On Being Fabulous with Jonathan Von Ness and Krisi Yamaguchi from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org