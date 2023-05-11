The week ahead with the IPDPL

The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m., story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & author and illustrator Amy Lee from 5 to 7 p.m.

Spring Bay: story time, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

Germantown Hills: the movie Sing II will be shown from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Monday

Washburn: greenhouse, 4 to 5 p.m.

Germantown Hills: reading to dogs from 4 to 5 p.m. & create with cricut class, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Washburn: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: Knit and Stitch Group, 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required) & summer storm safety tips from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms, 9 to 10 a.m.; story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: story time, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org