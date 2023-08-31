The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:
Today
Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. & story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.
Spring Bay: Bookie Club, 6 to 7 p.m.
Friday
Roanoke: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
Germantown Hills: Peoria Poetry Club, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (reservation required)
Monday
Benson: story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Spring Bay: story time, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Germantown Hills: Joyce Heiple as part of Local Author Series from 5 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Metamora: baby bookworms, 9 to 10 a.m.; story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Germantown Hills: Book Buzz Club from 1 to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.