The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. & story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: story time from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Monday

Benson: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

All branches will be closed Tuesday to observe the Independence Day holiday as well as Wednesday for computer maintenance. For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.