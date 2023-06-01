Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

Roanoke: LEGO Club from 10 a.m. to noon

Germantown Hills: Peoria Poetry Club, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (reservation required)

Monday

Benson: story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms, 9 to 10 a.m., story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Washburn: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: knit & stitch from 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required)

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org