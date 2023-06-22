The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. & story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spring Bay: story time from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Roanoke: traveling office for State Representative Dennis Tipsword, 1 to 3 p.m. (reservations are required)

Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. & Three D pen creations from 11 a.m. to noon

Monday

Benson: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: Jason Kollum comedy & juggling variety show from 2 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Spring Bay: scrapbooker’s workshop, 3:30 to 6 p.m. (reservation required

Wednesday

Washburn: story time from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: knit & stitch, 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required) & book bingo from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org.