GOODFIELD – The Barn III Conklin Dinner Theatre will present “The Sunshine Boys,” a comedy by Neil Simon that will open on July 7. The show stars Dan Challacombe and Pat Gaik and will play through Aug. 6. It is in the spot of the previously announced “Unnecessary Farce,” which had to be replaced due to royalty issues. The show also features Nate Gaik, Ben Silverman and Miranda Axsom. “The Sunshine Boys” is about Al Lewis and Willie Clark, who have been a comedy duo for 43 years, but their dislike for each other has kept them apart for the last 11 years until they’re asked to appear in a television special together. It is produced by Abby Reel and co-directed by Reel and Anna Sluder Oxborrow, who will make her Barn III debut. Both Reel and Oxborrow will have cameo roles, while Tracy Simmons is the set designer and technical director. The Barn ran “The Sunshine Boys” back in the 1970s with Central Illinois legends Chaunce Conklin and Mike Dentino, and most recently in ‘01 and again in ‘08 with Dentino and Marshal Lipkin.