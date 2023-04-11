My mother’s last surviving cousin, age 81, passed away this past week. Because she is unable to travel due to Alzheimer’s, my stepdad and I made the out-of-town trip to the funeral. It was important to pay our respects to this loyal relative, Mary Fran.

At the service, the pastor described his final visit with her at the hospital.

“There was no fear, only calm,” he said. “She was waiting for the transition to the next life.”

Mary Fran, he said, then “closed her eyes on Earth and opened them in heaven.” His words were very comforting and assuring.

Back in 1974, when I was a sixth-grader, we had Easter dinner at Mary Fran’s house. My main memories of that spring day are mashed potatoes drenched in butter and watching the Masters on television, which Gary Player won.

Fast forward nearly 50 years to this past weekend. Many of us prepared to celebrate Easter. While I’m still a fan of mashed potatoes, the holiday now means more than its delicious dinner menu. Easter is unique because of its life-changing promise.

What’s the promise, and why is it so amazing? Let me share a few thoughts.

These days, I spend a lot of time with residents in a skilled care facility. Like my mom, these good people have reached a stage where they are dependent on others to dress, bathe or eat. Yet, despite their hardships, they take life one day at a time.

In addition, my husband and I have come to know several families whose loved ones suffer from various forms of addiction. Like other illnesses, addiction can cause good people to lose their health and freedom. That mantra is also “one day at a time.”

Sometimes, dealing with heavy burdens can cause a person to slip into grief and believe me I have been there. But, I am never despondent; I always have hope.

That’s because, like Mary Fran, I have faith in a higher power. She was an “Easter person” and so am I. St. Augustine said Easter people are people of hope.

Christians believe Jesus Christ, the son of God, died on a cross and rose from the dead three days later on Easter Sunday. When he emerged from his tomb and defeated death, he made it possible for us to do the same.

He said, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me will not die.”

This promise of rebirth and renewal is available to all of us. It’s about overcoming loss and fear even death.

Last year at Easter, I wrote about the power of faith. An astounding number of readers sent letters and e-mails, which detailed their own stories.

“You have no idea how much I needed this message right now,” wrote a local woman who had just lost her husband. “I am so sad, but I know someday I will be reunited with him in heaven,” she said.

“Thanks for the reminder,” wrote another reader who admitted her outlook had suffered since the pandemic.

I understand. We live our lives with daily challenges and joys. Jesus did not guarantee 24/7 happiness, but, He did pledge to be by our side, providing comfort and guidance.

Mary Fran was planning to visit Mom later this year, but unexpectedly became ill. As the pastor said, she faced her destiny calmly. She believed her next chapter was just beginning.

Happy belated Easter dear readers.

Write to her at The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, 61702-2907 or e-mail at susanhazlett@yahoo,com