ROANOKE – Anyone that is familiar with the history of the village is well aware of its affinity for Italian cuisine. Another chapter to that book is underway, as The Farmstead debuted this week on W. Front Street (Illinois Route 116) in the former Rollie’s Kountry Kitchen, Doc’s Diner and most recently Gus’s Grill, which opened in early March of 2021 and closed in late January. The operator is Roanoke native Tina Kraft.

“My daughter thought of it,” said the former Tina Monge as it relates to the name. “This is a farming community. I’m trying everything I can to keep it local. When she mentioned The Farmstead, I said, ‘oh my gosh that’s it.’”

Her family roots in the restaurant business goes back almost three-quarters of a century, as Kraft’s late paternal grandfather, John “Babs” Monge, opened Monge’s Club 116 at the corner of E. Broad and Husseman (Route 116) Streets in 1950 and ran until for 25 years. She plans to make a similar spaghetti sauce and pasta that he authored.

“It is the exact one,” noted Kraft. “I got the same recipe. My dad (Myron) and I make it every single year.”

She added her father, who worked at Monge’s Club 116, will also assist at The Farmstead.

In terms of the interior, Kraft indicted not a lot of major work was done.

“We painted it. We got rid of all the tables and got new rustic ones,” said Kraft, who operated an Italian eatery in Princeville for around a decade in the 2000s called Meatballs.

The menu will be highlighted by spaghetti, tortellini and other popular Italian dishes.

“The only thing is we were going to do fried chicken, but we just did not have a big enough fryer,” Kraft commented. “We are going to have a grilled chicken breast that you put in egg batter. We will have a one-piece deep fried chicken breast along with salad bad and a two-piece deep fried chicken breast with the salad bar. I really wanted to offer fried chicken, but this (grilled chicken breast) is really close.”

The Farmstead’s hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They will have daily and weekly specials. There will be nine to 10 employees on staff and boast a seating capacity of around 60.

“Super excited,” said Kraft. “I tell everybody I opened the restaurant not because I have to but I wanted to. I love to cook.”

The Farmstead’s phone number is (309) 321-0321 and they also have a Facebook page that is updated on a regular basis.

Notes: Lillis Monge, John’s wife, operated Lil’s Café in the village and also assisted her husband with Monge’s Club 116. The couple also owned Maple Lanes bowling alley.