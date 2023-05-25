Max Tessier of Washington will turn 100 years young next Tuesday, June 6. To commemorate the milestone, his family will host an open house June 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Five Points in Washington. Tessier is a former teacher and principal in Roanoke-Benson School District No. 60 in the 1960s. He was also a teacher in Easton, an administrator at Pecatonica and a teacher in Metamora.