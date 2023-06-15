BLOOMINGTON - All 10 associate judges within the 11th Judicial Circuit have been re-appointed to another four-year term. A re-appointment election for an associate judge is held every four years with circuit court judges who cast ballots as governed by Supreme Court rules. The judges who were re-appointed are listed below by county:
Livingston: Robert Travers and Randy Yedinak
Logan: William Workman
McLean: Scott Black, Sarah Duffy, Pablo Eves, Brian Goldrick, Scott Kording and Amy McFarland
Woodford: Michael Stroh
Ford Co. is also a part of the circuit, but Chief Judge Casey Costigan did not assign a judge there as part of the announcement he made on the re-appointments this past Friday.
The new term starts July 1 and runs through June 30, 2027.