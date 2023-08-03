EUREKA – The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will put on an electrofishing demonstration and fish fry that will take place next Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. along the bank of the lake near the pavilion. Blake Bushman, a fisheries biologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will be on hand to provide tips to achieve a healthy pond ecosystem. The demonstration will be held first followed by the fish fry.
SWCD to sponsor electrofishing demo
