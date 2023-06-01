Dan and Mary Jane (Stephens) Steffen of El Paso will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary later this month. They were married June 30, 1963, at the Benson Baptist Church in Benson. Their attendants were Charles Full and Elaine (Stephens) Sheets. They are the parents of Danny (Kathleen) Steffen of Congerville, Melinda (John) Tiraboschi of Toluca, Dave (Sandra) Steffen of El Paso and Darin (Melanie North) Steffen of Roanoke. They also have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was a farmer for 32 years and also worked at the Mitsubishi plant in Normal for 18 ½ years. She was a homemaker and also assisted her husband in farming.

An open house will be held June 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mona’s Restaurant in Toluca followed by a private family dinner. Those who would like to send them a celebratory card can do so via the mail to 2505 County Road 1250 N, El Paso, 61738.