PEORIA — The 48th St. Jude run to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Illinois took place on Aug. 5, starting from various sites and finishing at the Peoria Civic Center. It collected $11,094,238, including $173,000 from the Eureka run and $80,000 from the Minonk run.
St. Jude run to Peoria raised $11 million
