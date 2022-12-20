 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snap Fitness under new ownership

EUREKA - Snap Fitness, located in the Lakeview Shopping Center on the south side of town, has new owners. Kyle Cortez and others, whom he did not name, purchased the business in late November from JD Fitness.  

Cortez is a native of the state of Michigan who has resided in the Land of Lincoln for over six years. In addition, he is a real estate agent with the hopes of opening a brokerage business in the area.

"I always knew I wanted to own a small business and this is the right time and the right opportunity," said Cortez, who studied business at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, located 160 miles northwest of Detroit.

Plans are in the works to upgrade Snap Fitness that include new paint, carpeting and a new sign to modernize the gym's appearance.

See full article on Dec. 22 Woodford County Journal newsstands

 

 

