Broccoli rabe, also known as rapini, isn’t the most well-known vegetable, but that doesn’t mean you should count it out. The whole plant is edible, it’s extremely easy to cook, and it’s loaded with disease-fighting nutrients.

Broccoli rabe may have edible buds that resemble broccoli, but it actually belongs in the mustard family. It has thin stalks and lots of leaves that taste more like mustard or turnip greens. Like many other dark leafy greens, broccoli rabe can be quite bitter in flavor. Luckily, there are ways to take away some of the bitterness. Blanch broccoli rabe by placing in boiling water for 2 minutes and immediately cool in ice water. Blanching first will help remove some of the bitterness and jump start the cooking process as it helps soften the stalks. Once blanched, continue cooking in the oven, on the grill, or sauté over the stovetop. Season with strong flavors, such as onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes and sprinkle with a bit of fresh lemon juice or balsamic vinegar.

Broccoli rabe pairs well as a side dish with pasta, in an egg frittata or on top of a pizza. Store broccoli rabe in a loosely closed bag or container in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator for 3-5 days. This green vegetable is highly nutritious; it’s rich in beta-carotene (vitamin A), vitamin C, folate and potassium, and is a good source of dietary fiber. Look for broccoli rabe at your local farmers market or grocery co-op and bring home a new vegetable to try!

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

1 bunch broccoli rabe

½ Tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Lemon wedge for squeezing

Wash broccoli rabe and trim ½-inch off the stems. Fill a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Fill a large bowl of half ice, half cold water and set aside. Blanch broccoli rabe in boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drop in ice water for about 15-20 seconds. Remove and place on paper towels, patting dry. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 20-30 seconds. Add the broccoli rabe and sauté for 3-5 minutes, stirring to cook evenly. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper and serve with a lemon wedge for squeezing.

Yield: 4 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 25 calories, 2 grams fat, 160 milligrams sodium, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram protein

Source: NC State Extension. Brassica rapa (Ruvo Group). http://bit.ly/3nB6J7X

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.