MINONK – The skybox that overlooks the north (visitor’s) side of Veteran’s Park, home of the Fieldcrest football team, will be ready to use to spectators for each of the four home contests for the upcoming season. Cost is $250 that includes a total of 15 game tickets, snacks and water. Available dates are as follows: Friday versus Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, Sept. 8 against Ridgeview/Lexington, Sept. 22 vs. Heyworth and Oct. 6 opposite Fisher. This will be done on a first to call basis. To reserve, phone (309) 432-2517 ext. 3.