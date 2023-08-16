MINONK — The skybox that overlooks the north (visitor’s) side of Veteran’s Park, home of the Fieldcrest football team, will be ready for spectators to use at each of the four home games for the upcoming season.

Cost is $250, and that includes 15 game tickets, snacks and water.

Available dates are as follows: Aug. 25 again Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington; Sept. 8 against Ridgeview/Lexington; Sept. 22 against Heyworth; and Oct. 6 against Fisher.

It will be availble on a first come, first served basis first effective Friday, Aug. 18. To reserve, phone 309-432-2517 ext. 3.