Shuttered LC brings broadcast program to EC

EUREKA – Eureka College has welcomed two employees, six students and a building’s worth of equipment for television and radio production from Lincoln College to inaugurate the broadcast programs at the former,

“I cannot imagine a softer landing than the one we got here,” said Associate Professor of Communication John Malone.

He added it was difficult spending six weeks knowing the end of LC was coming, but Eureka has welcomed him and the program with open arms. Lincoln closed in May at the end of the spring semester, but had announced the impending closure at the end of March.

Malone founded the broadcast program at LC and now he and TV Operations Manager Bud Broyles are bringing their experience to EC. Broyles won a national award last year as the “Best Faculty TV advisor.”

“The years of experience between those two is something to be in awe of,” Eureka President Jamel Wright said.

EC held an open house and press conference this past Wednesday to share about the WEUR radio station and ECTV. According to junior student manager Spencer Davis, who transferred from Lincoln, both are only streaming online. Links to the stations can be found on the Eureka website at www.eureka.edu.

One WEUR program that is making the transition from LC is “The Night Shift,” hosted from 9 p.m. to midnight on Fridays by seniors Joshua Howard and Kenneth Miles and junior Kareem Burnett. It covers a wide variety of topics, pretty much anything the men want to talk about, and plays music in between.

“Our creativity barely knows any bounds,” Howard said.

Miles wants to go into radio after he graduates so he sees the experience as a valuable chance to learn the skills and technical experience he needs to do so. Burnett likes having the chance to hang out with his two closest friends each week.

“It’s the perfect way to end the week,” Howard said.

WEUR is primarily a rock station focused on the 18- to 34-year-old demographic. This winter it is also broadcasting most men and women’s basketball away games, while ECTV is streaming home games. The station is starting with four cameras at the games but plans to increase that to six cameras total for the games. Other programing they hope to carry includes other events and newscasts.

Sophomore Liam Luken got into TV after seeing the success his brother, Zak Luken, had at LC in the program. Zak Luken graduated in Lincoln’s final graduating class, but has been helping get the programs up and running at Eureka.

Liam Luken is also a comic and he thought it would be good to have experience being around cameras. He is glad to start at EC already knowing people and having something to be involved in.

“That’s kind of the biggest thing I was worried about,” he said.

He agreed with Malone that Eureka has been welcoming to the TV and radio students coming from LC.

According to Malone, the program is part of the communications department and students can sign up for practicum classes in broadcast. It is also a co-curricular, though, and any student, no matter their major, can reach out to get involved. The communications department is in the midst of a self-review, which will let the radio and TV stitch in seamlessly. He hopes to grow the program to around 30 students in coming years, the same size it was at Lincoln.

The stations have set up shop in Pritchard Hall.

Malone tries to take a hands-off approach, as he trusts the students to run things as much as possible. Davis likes that the stations give students a chance to try their hand at a little bit of everything.

“You learn how to do everything here,” he said.