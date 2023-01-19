Sheriff does not plan to enforce new gun law

EUREKA – The sheriffs of several Central Illinois counties say they will not enforce new legislation banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

In a recent letter posted to social media, Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith indicated he believes the law violates the Second Amendment, which he has sworn to uphold.

“Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Woodford County, … neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State,” he wrote, “nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act.”

Sheriffs in Coles, DeWitt, Grundy, La Salle, Logan, Piatt and Tazewell Counties also posted letters with the same or slightly varied wording on their social media pages.

Lincoln Police Chief Joseph Meister also issued a statement on the issue and mentioned he would not disarm the people of Lincoln.

"The job of the Lincoln Police Department is not to search the homes of lawful gun owners who have not committed a crime or ensure that they register their guns with the State Police," he wrote. "If the Legislature or the Governor choose to enforce this law by targeting lawful gun owners in the City of Lincoln, they will have to use their own police force to do so."

The law was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday evening. It makes Illinois the ninth state, as well as Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds with a 15-round limit for handguns.

Those who already own such guns will have to register them plus serial numbers with the Illinois State Police. The new law enables merchants to sell or return current stock and Illinois-based manufacturers can sell his/her wares outside Illinois or to law enforcement.

Critics warn the governor’s signature will trigger court challenges, which will ultimately overturn the law as a violation of the Second Amendment.

The Woodford County Journal contributed to this article