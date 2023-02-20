The following individuals have been selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at various institutions. It appears by hometown:
Augustana College, Rock Island
Eureka: Sylvia Hughes
DePauw (Ind.) University
Minonk: Rachel Schmitt
Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
Benson: Lucy Unzicker
Illinois Wesleyan
Benson: Logan Nix
Eureka: Caden Cates, Courtney Heffren, Nora Robinson & Gabby Rogers
Goodfield: Natalie Anderson
Minonk: Nevada Park
Roanoke: Payton Martin
To appear on the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and be a full-time student.