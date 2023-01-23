 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several honored for academics

The following individuals have been selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at various institutions. It appears by hometown:

Bradley University

Eureka: Trevor Getz, Allison Pacocha, Abigail Rasmuson, Evan Wieland & Lydia Williamson

Roanoke: Ethan Hoffman, Ryland Thompson, Wyeth Thompson & Chloe Yordy

Coe

Eureka: Makenna Hasselbacher

McKendree

Eureka: Jake Bachman

Olivet Nazarene

Eureka: Lauren Gadbois, Dustin Kennell & Logan Singletary

South Dakota State

Eureka: Allison Underwood

To appear on the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours.

