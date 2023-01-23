Several honored for academics

The following individuals have been selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at various institutions. It appears by hometown:
Bradley University
Eureka: Trevor Getz, Allison Pacocha, Abigail Rasmuson, Evan Wieland & Lydia Williamson
Roanoke: Ethan Hoffman, Ryland Thompson, Wyeth Thompson & Chloe Yordy
Coe
Eureka: Makenna Hasselbacher
McKendree
Eureka: Jake Bachman
Olivet Nazarene
Eureka: Lauren Gadbois, Dustin Kennell & Logan Singletary
South Dakota State
Eureka: Allison Underwood
To appear on the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours.