Several honored for academics

The following individuals have been selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at various institutions. It appears by hometown:
Eureka College
Benson: Frannie Heckman
Congerville: Wyatt Rocke
Eureka: Khalili Alleyne, Addison Baer, Austin Davis, Mason Dewald, Savannah Hack, Marah Miller & Rhys Pepino
Goodfield; Katelyn Sapp
Secor: Sara Hart
Toluca: Jenna Eilts
Monmouth
Eureka: Natasha Bernius
Minonk: Ella Goodrich
To appear on the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours.