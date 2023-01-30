 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several honored for academics

The following individuals have been selected to the dean’s list for the fall semester at various institutions. It appears by hometown:

Eureka College

Benson: Frannie Heckman

Congerville: Wyatt Rocke

Eureka: Khalili Alleyne, Addison Baer, Austin Davis, Mason Dewald, Savannah Hack, Marah Miller & Rhys Pepino

Goodfield; Katelyn Sapp

Secor: Sara Hart

Toluca: Jenna Eilts

Monmouth

Eureka: Natasha Bernius

Minonk: Ella Goodrich

To appear on the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours.

