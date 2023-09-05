On Aug. 28, the day started with routine devotions and exercises followed by a Bible study. In the afternoon, Drake brought in one of his adorable lap dogs and the rest of the day was spent with various games.

On Aug. 29, residents took part in a reflections church service before residents and staff took part in a talent show from jokes to poems to songs and funny readings. In the evening, Sweet Girl Treats came and provided ice cream for the final Welcome Home Summer Concert Series that saw Daryl Blunier, Roy Wiegand, Tracy Leman and Richard Lane perform gospel music.

On Aug. 30, residents played games, baked blueberry scones, enjoyed the weather outside, had a campfire and made s’mores.

On Thursday, residents made cookies, tested their knowledge with Bible trivia, watched YouTube puppy videos, played bingo, listened to stories and ate cookies.

On Friday, the Eureka Public Library invited local author Deb Young to appear and read her Watermelon Party book to local kids and the residents. Participants then enjoyed some fresh watermelon and had the opportunity to work on a themed craft. In the afternoon, residents relaxed outside with fresh popcorn and funny stories.

Cheesy Zucchini Rice

Ingredients

2 to 3 tablespoons of softened butter

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs (optional)

2 cups lower sodium chicken broth

1 cup long grain white rice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

2 cups shredded zucchini

3/4 cups shredded Gruyere cheese

2 teaspoons chopped fresh marjoram or oregano

Directions

Gather all ingredients. For crumb topper, if desired, melt one tablespoon butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add panko if desired. Cook and stir until toasted for about two minutes. Remove from saucepan. Add broth to saucepan. Bring to boiling. Add rice, salt and cayenne pepper. Cover, reduce heat and simmer until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender for 20 minutes. Gently fold in zucchini, cheese, marjoram, and remaining two tablespoons of butter. Cover and let stand for five minutes. Sprinkle with crumb topper if desired.